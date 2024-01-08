Xbox Series S toaster is everything foody gamers need

Xbox Series S has turned out to be one of Microsoft’s most successful gaming consoles. While it is selling like hotcakes, despite stiff competition from Sony’s PlayStation 5, it is also a part of pop culture. It is hard to imagine someone talking about the life of a gamer without referring to the Xbox. Similarly, the memes on the internet have different takes on the console. If you are someone who wants their kitchen to be full of such references and memes, a brand-new Xbox-inspired toaster has hit the shelves.

We heard about the Xbox Series S toaster for the first time about a year ago — and it was funnily interesting since there is already an Xbox Series X refrigerator available. That toaster has now started selling in the US. Spotted by an X user called Wario64, the toaster is now available to buy at Walmart. The toaster looks exactly like the Xbox Series S, featuring the signature black air vent, which, in this case, is where you put the bread for toasting. As a toaster, it comes with standard functions such as different settings to control the levels of browning of bread, a removable crumb tray, an LED countdown, and even a defrost button.

What catches the eye and probably is the most interesting part about the toaster is its ability to imprint the Xbox logo into bread. I wonder why something like that would entice regular users, but it is a delight — both literally and figurately — for gamers. That also explains why this toaster is targeted at a certain audience.

The Xbox Series S toaster sits next to the Xbox Series S fridge, which was born simply from memes that mocked the console’s fridge-like design. Memes indeed do have the power to influence. While it is not certain whether or not Microsoft is planning to make a full-fledged foray into the home appliance category, I do not see a reason why it needs to hold back. An Xbox Series S kettle? Sure. An Xbox Series X washing machine? Absolutely. While I am not sure when those things will come out, you can buy the Xbox Series S toaster is available to buy for $39.99 (roughly Rs 3,300).