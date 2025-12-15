X Finally Gets iPhone Widgets After Years of Waiting: Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Grok AI Features Explained

X (Formerly Twitter) has finally rolled out the much-awaited Home Screen and Lock Screen widgets for iPhone and iPad users. After years of waiting, X has made a notable shift for the platform, especially for iPhone and iPad users. To recall, the Twitter widget was first teased back in 2020 during Apple’s iOS 14 announcement. However, it was never actually launched. Now, under the leadership of Elon Musk, Home Screen and Lock Screen widgets have become a reality.

Home Screen Widget

X has launched a single Home Screen widget called ‘X News Highlights.’ This widget will now surface trending headlines from the platform. This makes it easier for users to stay updated without opening the app.

You can now tap on any headline and it will instantly redirect you to the X app for full details. The Home Screen widget is available in three sizes, including small, medium, and large. It means users can choose a layout that fits their Home Screen setup.

Lock Screen Widgets

As compared to the Home Screen widget, the Lock Screen widget is more feature-packed and X has introduced it for notifications and direct messages. This allow users to see unread alerts or messages at a glance.

Other than these updates, the tech giant has also rolled out a dedicated widget for Grok AI. One widget opens a direct chat with Grok, while another supports voice-based interaction. This highlights company’s focus on more AI integration within its ecosystem. These widgets also come in different sizes.

Trending Now

Upcoming Notification Redesign in Progress

Alongside widgets, X is reportedly working on revamping its notifications page on iOS. Early reports and preview suggest a more visual layout, however, it is still under development and could be rolled out in future update.