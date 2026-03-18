WION World Pulse Summit: “AI will not take away jobs, but...” says IndiaAI Mission CEO

At the World Pulse summit, hosted by ZEE Media Group’s English news channel WION, in New Delhi, IndiaAI Mission CEO Abhishek Singh said artificial intelligence will not directly impact jobs. Speaking during the Tech Pulse: All ‘AIs’ on Inclusive Growth session, Singh said, “AI will not take away any job. People with AI skills will take away jobs of those with no AI skills.” The remark came as part of a wider discussion on how AI is beginning to shape work, public services, and the broader economy. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit highlights how AI skills are reshaping jobs and geopolitics

AI now affects every sector

During the session, Singh said AI is already influencing almost every part of daily life and industry. “AI is already defining everything that we do, and it is impacting our lives. Every sector is impacted by AI,” he said. Also Read: Humanoid robot “arrested” after frightening elderly woman in Macau

His comments focused on the growing need for people to build practical AI skills, as the technology is no longer limited to the tech sector alone. AI is now finding its way into day-to-day work across different sectors, whether it is businesses using it internally or services people interact with directly. Also Read: OpenAI may bring Sora AI video generator directly to ChatGPT

India’s strength lies in talent

Singh also said India’s biggest advantage in the AI race is its talent base. He noted that Indian engineers have already been building impactful technology solutions across the world, and said this remains a strong foundation for the country’s AI ambitions.

At the same time, he acknowledged that India is still behind the United States and China in the AI race. According to Singh, India has access to large datasets and multiple languages, which should ideally place it in a stronger position globally. However, he said the country currently stands at number three.

Discussion at WION World Pulse

The session was part of WION World Pulse, recently hosted in New Delhi. Along with Abhishek Singh, the panel also featured Nitin Pai, Co-founder and Director at Takshashila Institution, and Venk Krishnan, President of TiE Bangalore and Founder of NuVentures.

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The discussion also touched on how AI can be used for inclusive growth, along with concerns around whether countries have the right talent and are moving fast enough to keep up. Singh’s comments added to the broader view that in the near term, AI may not remove work entirely, but it will change who is best placed to do it.