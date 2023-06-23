WhatsApp's new features will give you more control over app: Here's how

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature dubbed as Silence Incoming Calls, that will enable users to automatically silence incoming calls that are not in a user’s WhatsApp contact list. Now, a new report says that the company is working on a bunch of new features that will give more controls to users over the app. The list includes a new pin message duration feature, and change proxy settings. Also Read - Meta's Oversight Board asks Facebook owner to evaluate election integrity efforts

Pin Message Duration

According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android beta that will allow users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups. WABetaInfo says that this feature will provide users the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message will automatically be unpinned.

A screenshot of the feature in development shared by the publication suggests that the platform is expected to offer three different time durations– 24 hours, seven days and 30 days — to the users. Furthermore, Additionally, users can unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the selected duration expires.

As far as availability is concerned, the ability to select how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups is currently under development. WhatsApp is expected to roll it out to beta users in a future update of the app.

Advanced Proxy Settings

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make it possible for users to configure proxy ports. A report by WABetaInfo says that ‘setting a specific port usually isolates the traffic from other network services running on different ports, ensuring the independent operation of the proxy without conflicts with other applications’. This feature will enhance the overall security and give users more control over the accesses.

For the unversed, a proxy serves as an intermediary between a user’s device and the Internet. “When you opt to use a proxy, your Internet requests are first directed to the proxy server. The proxy server then retrieves the requested information on your behalf and delivers it back to you. This feature is helpful to keep the service up in those countries where government censorship is prevalent,” the blog site said.

As far as availability is concerned, the publication says that it is rolling out this feature to Android users who are using the beta version of the app and that a similar feature is also being made available to select iOS beta users.