Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages. Also Read - Instagram gets a new Collaborative Collections feature: What it does, how it works

Currently, the platform supports three durations for disappearing messages– 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, reports WABetaInfo. The new durations will be present under the “More options” menu. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Telegram Channel like feature called Newsletter

WhatsApp‘s menu will include 15 new durations — 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour. Also Read - Google vs CCI: NCLAT quashes 4 CCI directives, asks Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in Android antitrust case

Users will undoubtedly have more control over the messages they send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages.

The report further mentioned that the 1-hour duration will likely be helpful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information because it will enable users to send a message that vanishes quickly, preventing the message from being saved on the recipient’s device for a long time.

For those who are unaware, disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver’s chat after a certain period of time.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 29, 2023 6:13 PM IST
