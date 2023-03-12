comscore WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers
News

WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

News

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature -- "approve new participants" in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature -- "approve new participants" in group.
  • When the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval.
  • WhatsApp is also rolling out a new “multi-selection” feature for messages.
whatsapp

WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature — “approve new participants” in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS. With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator. Moreover, the report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group — by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers

In addition, this could also help admins limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community. This feature will roll out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report mentioned. Also Read - WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

WhatsApp is rolling out a new “multi-selection” feature for messages on Windows beta. As per WABetaInfo, beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on “Select” within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the “Select messages” option will appear. The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually,

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature — “silence unknown callers” — which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 12, 2023 2:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

Facebook parent to begin laying off another 11K employees in multiple waves next week

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays