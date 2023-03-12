WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature — “approve new participants” in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS. With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator. Moreover, the report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group — by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

In addition, this could also help admins limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community. This feature will roll out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new “multi-selection” feature for messages on Windows beta. As per WABetaInfo, beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on “Select” within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the “Select messages” option will appear. The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually,

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature — “silence unknown callers” — which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. The new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Inputs from IANS