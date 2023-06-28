comscore
WhatsApp Pink scam on rise: Police issues red alert for Android users

Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on mobile phones, financial loss, misuse of your credentials, spam messages, and more.

  • WhatsApp Pink scam that came into light a few days back is on rise.
  • Mumbai Police has issued a Red Alert for Android users.
  Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers.
Mumbai Police have issued a red alert for Android users who have downloaded WhatsApp in Pink.

In a Twitter post, the Mumbai Police said, “WHATSAPP PINK – A Red Alert For Android Users”, along with a picture explaining the consequences as well as the measures to protect yourself from the scam.

“The news about ‘New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ which is recently doing rounds among the WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software,” the picture reads.

“It is not an uncommon instance, to see the fraudsters come up with variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world.”

Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on mobile phones, financial loss, misuse of your credentials, spam messages, and more.

People are advised to immediately uninstall the fake app downloaded on their mobile by navigating to settings> apps> WhatsApp (pink logo) and uninstall it.

You should never click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification or authentication. Also, you should always install applications through the official app store of Google or iOS or a legitimate website.

Always keep in mind to never share your personal details or financial information like login credentials, passwords, credit or debit card details and other such information online with anyone, as it can be misused.

Moreover, be aware and alert about such attempts of cyber criminals by keeping track of the latest news and updates on the activities of cyber fraudsters.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2023 4:01 PM IST
