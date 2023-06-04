WhatsApp on iPad as a linked device in the works, here's how it will look

comscore
WhatsApp on iPad in companion mode coming soon, here's how it will look

Meta could give us a WhatsApp iPad app soon.

  • WhatsApp linked devices feature could soon come to beta testers.
  • It indicates that WhatsApp iPad app is in the works.
  • Meta recently rolled out a Wear OS WhatsApp beta app, so Apple Watch app could follow soon.
WhatsApp on iPad companion mode featured

Representative image

WhatsApp on iPad has not happened so far, but the platform is working on a feature that will let users link a WhatsApp account on iPad. WABetaInfo spotted the update which could mean two new developments for WhatsApp on iPad. Also Read - Redesigned WhatsApp settings menu with new shortcuts coming soon

The messaging service recently rolled out the linked devices and companion mode features. These let you link your WhatsApp account to a desktop/laptop or even a second mobile device without the need to stay connected through your main phone. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 74 lakh accounts in India in April

WhatsApp iPad companion mode confirms iPad app coming soon?

WhatsApp on iPad companion mode

Image: WABetaInfo

According to the screenshot from WABetaInfo, the app recognizes the iPad as a linked device. There are two ways this could happen. First, WhatsApp could be working on an iPad app. So whenever the app rolls out, device linking should be a part of its features. Also Read - From Channels to Material You design, here are top ten feature coming to WhatsApp soon

Secondly, WhatsApp could optimize its web portal for the iPad in companion mode. Then just like WhatsApp web on your desktop or laptop, you will be able to access it on your iPad. WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has a bittersweet relation with Apple’s privacy practices, which could be one reason for the WhatsApp iPad app not coming out anytime soon.

A WhatsApp iPad app is most likely to happen now as the platform already rolled out companion mode for the iPhone.  So users can now use the same WhatsApp account on an iPhone, Android phone, Android tablet, and soon on the iPad.

WhatsApp also quietly launched a Wear OS beta app for the Pixel watch and other Android smartwatches. So we can also be optimistic about WhatsApp coming to Apple Watch too. Moreover, the platform has been actively adding new features like channels and chat lock on WhatsApp.

Instant messaging platforms have been the hype for a long time now, and WhatsApp, Telegram, as well as Signal are all trying to push as many new features as possible. So far, WhatsApp has rolled out big features like shopping in the app, WhatsApp Pay, and now companion mode.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2023 12:08 PM IST
