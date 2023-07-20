Vivo Y27 with 50MP cameras, 44W fast-charging battery launched

Vivo Y27 is the latest smartphone to arrive in India. The new Vivo smartphone comes with a big display, 50MP dual cameras on the back, and a battery that uses 44W fast-charging technology to ensure you do not have to wait for long. Vivo’s new Y-series phone also uses a 2.5D glass body design, which the company says will appeal to the customers and probably help the Y27 stand out.

Elaborating on the design, Vivo said that the Y27’s design uses sleek lines and a flat frame to offer a minimalistic look. The phone is available in shiny and matte glass finishes, giving customers an option to suit their design preferences. A diamond pattern, inspired by the shape of a ring, uses gold accents and delicate lines to create “a sense of elegance and minimalist aesthetics with its Dual Ring Design.” Vivo also claims that the variant with a matte finish uses Glitter AG to offer resistance to scratches and fingerprints, giving phone some durability.

Vivo Y27 price in India

The new Vivo Y27 costs Rs 14,999 for the single variant that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You get the Burgundy Black and Garden Green colour options for the phone, which is now on sale across Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s online store, and partner retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y27 specifications

While the design of the phone can appeal to most customers, the specifications look good, too — at least on paper. The Y27 comes with a 6.64-inch Full-HD+ “Sunlight” display and rocks an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. This is not a 5G processor, which means this phone will not support 5G networks. That also means that if you are looking for a 5G phone on a budget, this cannot be your option. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but if you are not comfortable with that, you have the option to use facial scanning. The Vivo Y27 runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, so you get all the goodness of Google’s latest stable Android version.

On the back of the Vivo Y27, you get a 50MP main camera, along with a 2MP bokeh camera. The company says the camera app on the Y27 supports a host of features, such as Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie Mode, and Bokeh Flare Portrait Mode, among others. For selfies, you have an 8MP camera inside the punch-hole design. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast-charging capabilities.

Vivo also claims that the Y27 has been manufactured at the company’s facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida in line with the government’s Make in India programme.