Vivo TWS Air with 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 launched in India for Rs. 3999

Vivo on Wednesday has launched the new Vivo TWS Air earbuds along with the V27 series of smartphones in the Indian market. The earbuds will be available for sale in the country for a price tag of Rs 3,999. However, the company is also offering a bundle offer for customers that buy the V27 Pro model. One can avail a discount of Rs 1,000, which brings the price down to just 2,999.

TWS earbuds will be available in Bubble White and Pebble Blue colours. It can be purchased from Flipkart and Vivo’s official online store.

The TWS comes with 14.2mm dynamic drivers that produce heavy bass, according to Vivo. The Vivo TWS Air earbuds also arrive with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects, which provides mega bass, clear voice, and clear high pitch along with Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.2 for a fast and uninterrupted connection. One can choose from three audio styles – Mega Bass, Clear High Pitch, and Clear Voice.

According to the company, each earbud can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and 25 hours in total with the charging case. 10 min charge offers 1.5 hours playback.

Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The Vivo V27 series comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the major highlights of the series is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, etc.

The major difference between the two is the chipset. The V27 is powered by a MediaTe k Dimensity 7200 SoC, whereas, the V27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the duo packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.