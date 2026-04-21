Vivo smartphones get price HIKE! No more value-for-money phones?

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 21, 2026, 01:50 PM (IST)
The newly launched smartphones aren’t the only devices which are coming at a higher price tag. Even the already launched smartphones are witnessing some major jumps from their usual launch price. Earlier, Samsung, Motorola, and even Realme have increased the prices of their smartphones, especially in the budget segment. Now, Vivo has joined the list. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G first sale starts today in India: Price, offers, and where to buy
Just a day ago, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that several budget and mid-range smartphones will get a price hike starting April 21. And now, from Vivo’s T-series to the Y and V-series smartphones have officially revised the prices with up to Rs 4,000. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE teased ahead of India launch: What to expect
The biggest jump is seen on the Vivo T5x, where all variants have gone up by Rs 4,000. The base model now starts at Rs 22,999, while the top variant goes up to Rs 26,999. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
The Vivo V70 series has also seen a similar increase. The standard V70 now starts at Rs 49,999, while the Elite version stretches close to Rs 60,000 depending on the configuration.
In the Y-series, the Vivo Y31 5G has received smaller hikes, ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 depending on the variant. Overall, most affected models are now Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 costlier than before.
|Model
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Hike
|Vivo T5x
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Rs 22,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo T5x
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 24,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo T5x
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 22,999
|Rs 26,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo V70 Elite
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 51,999
|Rs 55,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo V70 Elite
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 56,999
|Rs 59,999
|+Rs 3,000
|Vivo V70
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 45,999
|Rs 49,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo V70
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|Rs 53,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo Y400
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 28,999
|+₹3,000
|Vivo Y400
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 27,999
|Rs 31,999
|+Rs 4,000
|Vivo Y51 Pro
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 24,999
|Rs 27,999
|+Rs 3,000
|Vivo Y51 Pro
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 27,999
|Rs 30,999
|+Rs 3,000
|Vivo Y31 5G
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Rs 19,999
|+Rs 1,000
|Vivo Y31 5G
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|Rs 23,999
|+Rs 3,000
|Vivo Y31 5G
|6GB + 256GB
|–
|Rs 26,999
|–
Vivo hasn’t officially explained the price revision, but the trend isn’t limited to one brand. Across the industry, smartphone prices have been slowly rising. The usual reasons are still considered to be the higher component costs (especially memory and chipsets), the currency fluctuations, and ongoing supply chain pressure.
These factors have been building for a while, and now the increases are showing up more clearly in final pricing.
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