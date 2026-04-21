Vivo smartphones get price HIKE! No more value-for-money phones?

The newly launched smartphones aren’t the only devices which are coming at a higher price tag. Even the already launched smartphones are witnessing some major jumps from their usual launch price. Earlier, Samsung, Motorola, and even Realme have increased the prices of their smartphones, especially in the budget segment. Now, Vivo has joined the list. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G first sale starts today in India: Price, offers, and where to buy

Just a day ago, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that several budget and mid-range smartphones will get a price hike starting April 21. And now, from Vivo’s T-series to the Y and V-series smartphones have officially revised the prices with up to Rs 4,000. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra, X300 FE teased ahead of India launch: What to expect

Vivo Price Hike: Which Smartphones Got Affected?

The biggest jump is seen on the Vivo T5x, where all variants have gone up by Rs 4,000. The base model now starts at Rs 22,999, while the top variant goes up to Rs 26,999. Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

The Vivo V70 series has also seen a similar increase. The standard V70 now starts at Rs 49,999, while the Elite version stretches close to Rs 60,000 depending on the configuration.

In the Y-series, the Vivo Y31 5G has received smaller hikes, ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 depending on the variant. Overall, most affected models are now Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 costlier than before.

Model Variant Old Price New Price Price Hike Vivo T5x 6GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 22,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo T5x 8GB + 128GB Rs 20,999 Rs 24,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo T5x 8GB + 256GB Rs 22,999 Rs 26,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo V70 Elite 8GB + 256GB Rs 51,999 Rs 55,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo V70 Elite 12GB + 256GB Rs 56,999 Rs 59,999 +Rs 3,000 Vivo V70 8GB + 256GB Rs 45,999 Rs 49,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo V70 12GB + 256GB Rs 49,999 Rs 53,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo Y400 8GB + 128GB Rs 25,999 Rs 28,999 +₹3,000 Vivo Y400 8GB + 256GB Rs 27,999 Rs 31,999 +Rs 4,000 Vivo Y51 Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 Rs 27,999 +Rs 3,000 Vivo Y51 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 27,999 Rs 30,999 +Rs 3,000 Vivo Y31 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 19,999 +Rs 1,000 Vivo Y31 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs 20,999 Rs 23,999 +Rs 3,000 Vivo Y31 5G 6GB + 256GB – Rs 26,999 –

Important Question – Why are prices going up?

Vivo hasn’t officially explained the price revision, but the trend isn’t limited to one brand. Across the industry, smartphone prices have been slowly rising. The usual reasons are still considered to be the higher component costs (especially memory and chipsets), the currency fluctuations, and ongoing supply chain pressure.

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These factors have been building for a while, and now the increases are showing up more clearly in final pricing.