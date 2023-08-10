Vivo Pad Air launched with 144Hz display, but you cannot buy it in India yet

Vivo Pad Air is the latest tablet from the company that comes as an interesting option for customers. It has a big and shiny display, which, with the help of up to 144Hz refresh rate, offers a smooth experience. It also rocks one of the high-end Qualcomm processors, meaning it will theoretically be able to handle resource-intensive tasks. There is also support for fast charging on the Vivo Pad Air’s battery, making it a good option.

Jia Jingdong, vice president of Vivo, announced the launch of the new tablet on China’s Weibo, highlighting its specifications and features without talking about the availability or the price. But even if the information on the tablet’s availability and price comes out, it will not be relevant to India or any other market — at least not currently. Vivo will launch the Pad Air tablet in China in the coming days, which means Indian customers cannot buy it yet.

Vivo Pad Air specifications, features

The Vivo Pad Air comes with an 11.5-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with Adreno 550 GPU. The RAM and storage configurations are unclear, but the company is likely to announce them alongside the price announcement. The Vivo Pad Air packs an 8500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging technology.

Jingdong said that the Vivo Pad Air weighs 530 grams and is only 6.67mm thick. It will be available in Free Blue, Brave Pink, and Easy Silver. The Vivo Pad Air runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It also has quad speakers, one on each corner, which the company claims can offer super audio computed sound effects. The location of the fingerprint sensor is unknown, but Vivo says that the tablet’s metal body keeps fingerprint smudges at bay.

In addition to the information on RAM and storage, Vivo has also not disclosed details about the tablet’s cameras. But it will likely reveal them when announcing the price and availability of the Pad Air.