‘UPI One World’ wallet launched for foreign delegates at India AI Impact Summit 2026

India Impact Summit 2026 is taking place from today, 16 February 2026, attended by several tech giants worldwide. Keeping this in consideration, the National Corporation of India has introduced the ‘UPI One World’ wallet. The service is started for international visitors attending the event. The service will allow foreign delegates to make digital payments easily during their stay in the country.

What Is UPI One World Wallet?

The newly launched UPI One World service is a prepaid digital wallet, rolled out for inbound travelers. It will allow foreign users to scan UPI QR codes and make person-to-merchant payments in real-time. To use this service, the foreign user does not require an Indian mobile numbers or account in local banks.

The facility is available to delegates from more than 40 countries. Additionally, NPCI has also launched this service as a pilot initiative to support international visitors.

How UPI One World Works

If you are visiting the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a foreign delegate or user, then you can access the wallet via authorized prepaid payment instrument providers. The service is available at New Delhi International Airport and the NPCI Pavilion inside Bharat Mandapam.

Here’s How to Use

Step 1: The first step is to download the CheqUPI app by Transcorp

Step 2: After downloading the app, you need to complete the registration process.

Step 3: The next step is to submit passport and visa details.

Step 4: Complete identity verification process by uploading selfie and setting a UPI pin.

Step 5: As soon as the system approves, you will receive a unique UPI ID.

Step 6: You can load money into the wallet using international debit or credit cards.

Step 7: The maximum limit per transaction is Rs 25,000. Users can load the wallet twice per month, with a total monthly cap of Rs 50,000.

Step 8: If any balance remains unused, it can be transferred back to the original payment source as per foreign exchange rules.

Purpose of the Initiative

NPCI said that the reason behind introducing a new payment way for foreign visitors is to easily access India’s digital payment system. Most of the international travelers face difficulty using local payment systems, and hence, the wallet will remove that barrier by allowing them to pay using UPI QR codes.

Interestingly, some countries are not eligible for the service, nevertheless, NPCI has not disclosed the names but confirmed that exclusions follow official rules.