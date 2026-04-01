UPI down in India: SBI, UCO bank faces major outage, users struggle

UPI Down: If you couldn’t make the UPI payments today, then know you’re not the only one experiencing it. Several UPI users have faced the issue in India while making payments; however, it seems to be primarily with State Bank of India and UCO Bank accounts. For some, the payment just keeps loading. For others, it fails midway or doesn’t reflect properly. Either way, it’s one of those moments where you’re left wondering, did the money go or not? Also Read: Offline UPI payment without internet: Can you really send money without mobile data?

As per the downdetector, the outage tracking platform, this isn’t limited to one city. Several UPI users from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata and a few other places have reported similar issues. From what it looks like so far, SBI users are seeing a larger impact. UCO Bank users are also affected, but the scale seems smaller in comparison. Also Read: Step-by-step guide on how to change or reset your UPI pin easily on any UPI app

What is the issue

If you scroll through social media, the reactions are pretty relatable. Some people think it’s their internet, some are retrying again and again, and some are just stuck mid-payment. Some users are facing issues with payments getting stuck after processing, while some are witnessing a delay in confirmation messages. UPI apps are not loading or crashing. And honestly, the most stressful part is not the failure, it’s not knowing the status of the money.

What’s the reason behind UPI outage

There’s no clear official explanation yet, but SBI has mentioned that a scheduled maintenance window has been extended. That could explain why multiple services are acting up at the same time.

Because of this, not just UPI, but services like internet banking, IMPS, and mobile apps might also feel a bit unstable right now.

What should you do?

If you’re one of those who is stuck in the middle of a payment, then it’s likely part of the same outage. It’s advisable to slow down a bit, instead of rushing to try again now. The best thing to do is wait it out and try again once things settle. If you have an active account with any other bank, then it is advisable to try that.

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You can also use alternatives like a card, cash, or an ATM if urgent.