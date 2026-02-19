Unitree G1 Robots train like martial artists in sync; WATCH here

If Unitree sounds familiar, this is because of the latest robot dog viral video from the AI Impact Summit 2026. Whatever the chaos was, but it was truly interesting to witness a dog robot. The same company behind the development of the Robodog has recently shared a training video of a large group of G1 humanoid robots.

The video shows dozens of G1 humanoid robots training for a Spring Festival Gala performance, moving in sync and performing fast Kung Fu sequences! But this wasn’t just choreography. According to the company, the G1 robots achieved what it calls the world’s first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster Kung Fu performance. And the focus here is on autonomous. Which means these robots weren’t manually controlled like stage props. They were trained to coordinate, move quickly, and react in sync.

Robot training

Getting a humanoid robot to walk is one thing. Getting dozens of them to move together at speed? That’s different. The G1 robots are designed with dynamic balance control, high-torque motors, and AI-based motion planning. In earlier field tests, the same model walked nearly 130,000 steps in extreme cold conditions in Xinjiang, with temperatures dropping to -47°C. That test proved durability.

Unitree Spring Festival Gala Robots —a Full Release of Additional Details 🥳

Dozens of G1 robots achieved the world’s first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster Kung Fu performance (with quick movement), pushing motion limits and setting multiple world firsts! H2 made striking… pic.twitter.com/MZgXEnGc2p — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) February 16, 2026

Now, the focus seems to be on precision and agility. Cluster movement requires real-time coordination. Each robot must adjust based on its surroundings while staying aligned with the group. It’s not about dancing. It’s about control.

The Spring Festival Gala appearance also featured Unitree’s H2 humanoid robot and B2W quadruped robot dogs, adding theatrical flair. But underneath the costumes and visual effects, this is robotics training at scale.

What makes Unitree G1 robots interesting?

The G1 is positioned as one of Unitree’s more accessible humanoid robots, starting at around $13,500. Compared to many Western humanoid platforms, that price is relatively aggressive.

Also, these coordinated humanoid movement is essential for future use cases, from warehouse automation and factory tasks to emergency response and collaborative robotics. Training robots to move naturally in groups reduces collision risks and improves task efficiency.