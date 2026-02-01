Union Budget 2026: Content Creator Labs to be set up in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, promised to support the Orange Economy in India in the Union Budget 2026-27. The government will aim at creating Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) as an emerging industry. Labs that produce content will be established in schools and colleges to educate students. The goal of this move is to develop skills, employment, and value retention in India.

Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges

The government will have AVGC content creator laboratories in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges. The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai will be covering these labs. Students will be provided with practical knowledge in animation, games, comics, and visual effects. It aims to educate 2 million learners by the year 2030. This project will aid in India to counter the increasing demand of AVGC professionals.

AVGC Industry

It has been predicted that by 2030, the AVGC industry will need 2 million professionals. The government support will include labor training, infrastructural and investment in creative technologies. The digital content will be considered as cultural infrastructure. . This will allow Indian creators and studios to retain value instead of exporting it. Specific assistance to AVGC studios and AI content generation will empower the local sector.

Importance of Design Education

Budget 2026 will also tackle the shortage of trained designers in India. The government will establish New National Institute of Design to facilitate design education. This institute will assist the students to acquire creative design along with supporting the development of creative economy in India.

Opportunities for Students and Professionals

Through such programs, students will have an opportunity to learn about animation, games, comics, and visual effects. Labs with content creators will provide practical exposure and industry related training. The programs will be used to generate qualified individuals that will be useful in the creative and digital sectors of India.

The Orange Economy is likely to improve because of the investment of AvGC and design education by the government. It will provide employment, promote innovation, and entrepreneurship. India can turn out to be an international animation, gaming, and digital content creation center by training millions of students.