comscore
News

Two lakh tech employees have lost jobs in 2023 so far: Report

News

The year 2023 has become the worst year for tech employees as nearly 2 lakh tech employees -- from Big Tech firms to startups -- have been sacked to date globally.

Highlights

  • Nearly 2 lakh tech employees have been sacked to date globally.
  • Meta is likely to lay off 6,000 more employees soon.
  • Amazon India laid off around 400-500 employees from AWS this month.
Layoffs

Image: Pexels

The year 2023 has become the worst year for tech employees as nearly 2 lakh tech employees — from Big Tech firms to startups — have been sacked to date globally, as companies like Meta, BT, Vodafone and many others announced further plans to lay off more employees in coming months. Also Read - Meta is making some major change to WhatsApp Web: Check details

As per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi, 695 tech companies have shown the doors to around 1.98 lakh employees so far this year. Also Read - Meta’s is grooming Instagram as its Twitter competitor, here’s what it looks like

In comparison, 1,046 tech companies laid off more than 1.61 lakh employees in 2022. Also Read - YouTube to soon get 30-seconds long unskippable ads on connected TVs

In January alone this year, close to 1 lakh tech employees lost jobs globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others.

In total, about 3.6 lakh tech employees have now lost their jobs in 2022 and till May this year.

As more and more Big Tech companies continue to sack employees, they listed various reasons behind the move — over-hiring, uncertain global macroeconomic conditions, strong tailwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly going to start laying off more employees next week in its third round of job cuts.

While the exact number has not been confirmed, it is expected that the company will lay off approximately 6,000 employees in this round.

Amazon India laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals this month.

Fintech unicorn Zepz is laying off 420 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce.

The UK telecommunication giant BT Group has announced plans to slash a massive 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Global telecom carrier Vodafone said it plans to reduce 11,000 jobs over the next three years, with an aim to “simplify” both headquarters and local markets.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will not give any raise to salaried employees, including senior leaders, this year as global macroeconomic conditions continue to haunt Big Tech.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 21, 2023 11:28 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Two lakh tech employees have lost jobs in 2023 so far: Report

Google details a plan to use AI responsibly: Here s what it says

G7 countries call to have global technical standards for AI

WhatsApp Web to soon get a facelift: Here s what will change

Apple removed 14 apps on Indian govt request in 2022

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video