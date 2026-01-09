Tim Cook Could Step Down As Apple CEO This Year: Here’s The Next Top Contender

Apple may be preparing for a leadership change sooner than expected. Recent reports suggest that Tim Cook could announce plans to step back from the CEO role later this year, ending a run that began in 2011. Apple has not made any official announcement yet, but internal discussions and recent developments indicate that any transition would be planned, not sudden. Also Read: Apple Watch Blood Sugar Monitoring May Finally Be Within Reach

Tim Cook’s Possible Next Step At Apple

Tim Cook has informed senior leaders at Apple that he wants to reduce his workload. This comes ahead of Apple's shareholder meeting scheduled for February 2026. Cook, who is 65, is said to be considering a shift away from day-to-day responsibilities while continuing to remain involved with the company in a different role.

Cook has led Apple through a long phase of growth. When he became CEO, Apple was valued at around $350 billion. Today, the company is valued at over $4 trillion. Reports suggest Cook may remain at Apple as chairman, staying involved while a new CEO handles day-to-day operations.

Succession Planning Already Underway

Apple is known to plan leadership changes well in advance, and this appears to be no different. Reports say internal succession planning has been in progress for some time, with Apple looking at candidates from within the company rather than considering an external hire.

One name that continues to surface is John Ternus, Apple’s head of hardware engineering. Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, currently oversees major product lines including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. At 50, he is close to the age Cook was when he became CEO.

Why John Ternus Stands Out

Ternus is seen internally as a steady operator with a deep understanding of Apple’s hardware, manufacturing, and supply chain. His role already involves coordinating engineering decisions with production realities, something Apple values highly given its global scale.

While a hardware-led CEO would mark a shift from recent leadership patterns, it is not unfamiliar territory for Apple. At the same time, there is internal debate about whether the company needs another continuity-focused leader like Cook or someone more willing to take risks.

Other Internal Names In The Mix

Ternus is not the only executive being discussed. Leaders such as Craig Federighi, Eddy Cue, Greg Joswiak, and Deirdre O’Brien are also part of Apple’s broader leadership bench. However, moving some of them out of their current roles could create gaps elsewhere, especially as Apple navigates software and services challenges.

What This Means For Apple

For now, nothing has been confirmed. Going by Apple’s track record, any leadership change is likely to be gradual, with the company focusing on stability during the transition. For most users and investors, the bigger question is whether Apple continues to operate the way it has over the past decade.