A teenage girl in China spent 449,500 yuan (about Rs 52,19,809) of her family's savings on mobile games online in the course of four months. The savings account had only 0.5 yuan (Rs 5 approximately) left when she finished. The girl admitted how she spent all the money.

The incident came to light when the girl's school teacher told her mother that the girl was spending too much time on her phone, as reported by South China Morning Post. The teacher suggested that she might be hooked on games that require payment. The mother checked the account that the girl used and was shocked by what she discovered.

Wang, the girl's mother, saw that the account had only 0.5 yuan (about Rs 5) left. She posted a viral video on social media showing her bank statement page. The bank statements showed that most of the money went to mobile games.

Where did the money go

The girl, who is 13 years old, told her father that she had used 120,000 yuan (about Rs 13,93,000) to buy games; 210,000 yuan (about Rs 24,39,000) for in-game items and 100,000 yuan (about Rs 11,61,000) to get games for at least 10 of her friends.

The girl saw her mother’s debit card and linked it to her smartphone. She had the card’s password so she could use it when her parents were not around. She erased all the transaction history from her smartphone to keep her parents from seeing the game purchases. She says that she got games for her classmates even though she was scared.

She said, “If I didn’t send it to them, they would bother me all day. If I told the teacher, I was afraid that the teacher would tell my parents and that my parents would be angry.”

Similar kind of incidences have been reported in India in the past. Recently, a teenage boy spent Rs 36 lakh on mobile games online. The boy lived in Amberpet in Hyderabad and used his mother’s bank accounts to pay for the games.

According to the cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police, the boy downloaded a free-fire gaming app on his grandfather’s mobile phone. He initially used Rs 1,500 and later Rs 10,000 from her mother’s bank account to play the game. As he became addicted to the games, he started spending huge amounts without the knowledge of family members.

The class 11 student, son of a deceased police official, kept making the payments ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.