Sony-TCL joint venture puts Bravia TV operations in TCL’s hands: Here’s what changes

Sony is making a significant change to how its television business will operate going forward. The company has announced a new joint venture with TCL, under which TCL will take majority control of Sony’s Bravia TV business. The move marks a clear shift in Sony’s long-term strategy around consumer hardware. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalogue January Lineup Leaked: Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon Tipped

What the deal looks like

The joint venture is expected to begin operations in April 2027, subject to final agreements and approvals. Once active, the new entity will handle almost everything related to Sony’s TV business. This includes product design, research and development, manufacturing, sales, logistics, and customer support for Bravia televisions and some Sony home audio products. Also Read: CES 2026: Google TV Gets New Gemini Features Including Nano Banana And Veo

Even though TCL will be in charge, Sony says the TVs will continue to be sold under the Sony and Bravia names. For customers, this means the branding on the box will not change, at least for now. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Why Sony is stepping back

For Sony, this move fits into a longer trend. Over the last few years, Sony has been stepping away from businesses where making money has become more difficult. TVs were once a key part of Sony’s identity, but rising competition and constant price pressure have made the segment tougher to sustain.

Sony has instead been putting more attention on areas like gaming, films, music, and animation, where it owns valuable content and sees more consistent returns. By handing over day-to-day control of the TV business, Sony can remain involved without running the operation itself.

What TCL brings in

For TCL, the tie-up is largely about scale. The company already has large manufacturing facilities, its own display technology, and a wide global supply network. Working with Sony gives TCL access to Sony’s image processing know-how and a brand that still holds value in the premium TV space.

With TCL holding the majority stake, it will have more control over how future Bravia TVs are made, priced, and brought to market. That could eventually lead to a wider range of models, including more aggressively priced options.

Trending Now

What changes for buyers

In the short term, not much is expected to change for consumers. For buyers, Bravia TVs will continue to carry the Sony name and use Sony’s picture and audio technologies. Over time, though, TCL’s influence may start to show in how these TVs are built, priced, and positioned.