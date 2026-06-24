Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, Bar 7 and Bar 5 launched in India: Price and features

Sony has just launched a host of new products in its home audio range in India under the Bravia Theatre series. The company has unveiled its flagship Bravia Theatre Trio wireless home theatre system, as well as the Bravia Theatre Bar 7 and Bravia Theatre Bar 5 soundbars. Sony has also introduced new wireless subwoofers and rear speakers that will improve the home theatre experience.

The new line features high-quality audio features, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

The price and availability of Sony Bravia Theatre series in India

The Sony Bravia Theatre Trio costs Rs 2,39,990. It will also be on offer at Best Buy price for a limited time of Rs 1,69,990. The Bravia Theatre Bar 7 seats cost Rs 99,990 and a Best Buy price of Rs 82,990. Both products will go on sale from July 1.

The MRP of Bravia Theatre bar 5 is Rs. It will be sold at Rs. 37,990 at the Best Buy price. 29,990. The soundbar will go on sale August 18.

Sony has also introduced Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and Sub 8 wireless subwoofers. Their prices are Rs 79,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively and they will be available August 3.

The Bravia Theatre Rear 9 wireless speakers cost Rs 58,990. The Rear 8 speakers are priced at Rs 39,990. The two will go on sale from July 1.

Sony will sell all products via its retail stores, Sony Centre, Sony Exclusive stores and through major e-commerce channels.

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio

Bravia Theatre Trio is Sony’s flagship wireless home theatre system. It features three dedicated left, centre and right speakers for a more spacious and revealing soundstage and dialogue.

Dolby Atmos and DTS are supported audio formats. Sony assures that it has the capacity to build as many as 24 phantom speakers with Sony Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and Sony Bravia Rear 9 speakers offers an even more immersive surround sound experience.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 7 & Bar 5

The Bravia Theatre Bar 7 is a top-of-the-range soundbar featuring Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. It includes nine speaker units (up and side firing drivers) and four passive radiators.

The soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, the IMAX Enhanced and Sony Sound Field Optimisation technology for sound optimisation based on the room layout.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 5, meanwhile, is equipped with 3.1 channels of audio, and features a wireless subwoofer. It is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technology, and includes Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround technologies for a more spacious sound.

It also has a dedicated centre speaker and the Voice Zoom 3 technology, which enhances dialogue clarity with use of compatible Bravia TVs.

New wireless rear speakers and subwoofers

Two wireless subwoofers are Sony’s new additions. The Bravia Theatre Sub 9 includes 600W amplifier and 2 opposing drivers, and the less expensive Sub 8 is equipped with a 300W amplifier.

The company has also introduced Bravia Theatre Rear 9 and Rear 8 wireless speakers. The Rear 9 comes with large up-firing speakers and aluminium drivers for improved spatial audio effects. The Rear 8 is designed to be a simpler rear-channel audio device.

The Bravia Connect app allows you to connect and control both speaker models.

Sony unveils Bravia Direct Connect

Sony has released a new feature, dubbed Bravia Direct Connect, in addition to the new audio products. Select Bravia televisions can directly link with compatible wireless subwoofers and back speakers without using a soundbar.

The release provides users with greater flexibility in creating a customised home theatre system and also aids in future expansions of their audio system, according to Sony.