Samsung to attend MWC 2023 but won't launch anything new

Tech giant Samsung on Monday announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023. Through ‘immersive and interactive’ exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a ‘first-hand’ look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blog post. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to ditch Chinese foldable panels

“At Samsung, we believe the future of Galaxy innovation lies in sustainability commitment and open collaboration with partners,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

“At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase how our latest lineups including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, exemplify Samsung’s approach to enabling new possibilities that enhance our daily lives,” he added. MWC attendees will be able to discover “the best of Samsung’s services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Wallet and connecting and controlling home devices with SmartThings,” the company said. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

The tech giant also mentioned that it believes in “open collaboration” and is working with industry-leading partners to “create the best experiences” for its customers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series includes Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23, all three of which were launched in India earlier this month. The Galaxy S23 series brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor. The cameras have also been upgraded. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra now features a 200-megapixel main camera, as opposed to the 108-megapixel main camera available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The design, however, is more or less the same as that of the predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 costs Rs 74,999 for the 8+128GB version and Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. The phone is available for purchase in India in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colour variants.

The 8GB+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus costs Rs 94,999, while the 8GB+512GB variant costs Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus comes in Phantom Black and Cream colour variants.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three storage variants. The base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 1,24,999 in India while the top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 1,54,999. There is another variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space that costs Rs 1,34,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in India in Phantom Black, Cream and Green colour variants.

— Written with inputs from IANS