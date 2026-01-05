Samsung Reveals Its Biggest AI Vision at CES 2026: Smarter TVs, Connected Homes, and Proactive Health Tech

Samsung has finally unveiled its first announcement at CES 2026, making it clear that AI is no longer just a feature for the company, and the brand is making it a daily companion. The tech giant held its ‘First Look’ event in Las Vegas and explained how artificial intelligence is now the base of everything that the company builds. From TV’s to smartphones to home appliances, Samsung’s goal is to make AI more helpful and personal so that it can be integrated and connected in everyday life.

What Samsung Announced at CES 2026

As per Samsung, they are connecting research, product design, and user experience into one system. It means rather than using AI as an individual product, the company now spreads it across all its ecosystem. This allows all the devices from Samsung to work together and understand user needs.

Vision AI Companion

The display division of Samsung unveiled a massive 130-inch Micro RGB TV which has AI as an entertainment companion at CES 2026. This new TV lineup doesn’t only work as a screen, but also uses advanced AI. The artificial intelligence used at Samsung’s new TV lineup improves picture, sound, and interaction. This TV delivers more accurate and sharp details by using red, green, and blue light.

The TV is equipped with the Vision AI Companion that helps user to decide what to watch, listen to, or even cook. Additionally, users will also get suggestions, recipes seen on screen, music that matches their mood, and many other interesting features.

Not only this, Samsung also brought AI Soccer Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro in its new TV lineup. The feature help users to adjust visuals and sound using voice commands. Samsung’s 2026 TVs support HDR10+ ADVANCED for better brightness and motion clarity. The company is also introducing Eclipsa Audio across all models for improved spatial sound.

Gaming Displays

Samsung also introduced Gaming displays at CES 2026 dubbed as Odyssey gaming monitor lineup. This Gaming displays is equipped with the first 6K 3D display and runs on an upgraded Tizen OS with seven years of updates.

Smart Home Appliances

Talking about the smart home appliances, Samsung introduced SmartThings that powers company’s new AI-powered Family Hub refrigerator. This feature can track food items, suggest recipes, and can suggest step-by-step guide for any recipe. The tech giant also simplified Laundry and Clothing care with AI washing machines and steam-based wrinkle removal.

Health and Care

At CES 2026, Samsung also shared its vision for proactive health care. The company said that they are going to use data from phones, wearables, and home devices and then AI will offer sleep, fitness, and diet guidance to users. The AI will also detect early health risks and share reports with doctors via secure platforms. Strong security systems like Samsung Knox protect all user data.