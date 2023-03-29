Samsung launches new-generation vacuum cleaners in India: Check features here

Samsung has launched premium vacuum cleaners including the handheld Bespoke Jet model and an all-new robotic Jet Bot+ in India. According to the company, designed and developed to fit right into the living rooms of modern households, the new range ensures 99.999 percent dust-free cleaning with a multi-layered filtration system. Also Read - Samsung to soon unveil tri-foldable smartphone: Report

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Vacuum Cleaner range includes the Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) priced at Rs 89,900, Bespoke Jet Pet (Vacuum) at Rs 79,900, and Jet Bot+ at Rs 65,900, with the promise to provide Hygienic cleaning from start to finish. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos 1330 SoC and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

Available in two variants – Bespoke Jet Pro Extra, a vacuum cleaner + a mop, in Midnight Blue color, and Bespoke Jet Pet, a dry vacuum in Woody Green colour, the Bespoke Jet range comes with powerful 210W suction capability. Robotic Jet Bot+ comes with a clean station to auto-empty the dustbin, smart connectivity and control through the SmartThings app, voice recognition and LiDAR sensor-based navigation. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

The Bespoke Jet Series and Jet Bot+ come with the All-in-One Clean Station, which keeps a user’s space hygienic while cleaning. When docked, the All-in-One Clean Station empties the dustbin thanks to Samsung’s unique Air Pulse technology and also automatically charges the vacuum cleaner at the same time.

Equipped with a long-lasting battery that contains 2 units, Bespoke Jet Series (Jet Pro Extra and Jet Pet) is a reliable and dependable offering for customers that can run for up to 2 hours (120 mins) at a stretch, the company claims.

The Bespoke Jet Series also features an integrated digital display (showing vital information such as charging levels, running time, suction power, maintenance, and error guides), a Telescopic pipe, and fully washable dustbin.

Users can control and monitor the Jet Bot+ remotely using the SmartThings app on their smartphones. The robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean selectively in either a single room or multiple rooms with the Select and Go function. The app can also be used to custom-define virtual No-Go Zones to prevent the unit from entering certain areas without the need for physical barriers.

The smart robot also offers Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home voice recognition capabilities, meaning users can use voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions, change modes, or even ask for the latest information such as news or weather updates.