Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 launch Live

Samsung is hosting its highly anticipated annual event today – Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, unveiling some of the most awaited products lineup. The tech giant will start its Unpacked 2026 today, on 25 February 2026. The company is expected to launch the new Galaxy S26 lineup along with the Galaxy Buds 4. In addition, the vent will also highlight updated Galaxy AI features. Not only this, but Samsung has also initiated the pre-reservations in India and other markets.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Stream Details

Samsung will start its Galaxy Unpacked event today, on 25 February in San Francisco, California. The event will begin at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET, and 11:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the livestream on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, website, and social media platforms. You can also check the live stream on company’s official Newsroom page.

According to Samsung, the devices launching in the event will offer a smooth AI experience, and hence that’s the reason the company is focusing on making Galaxy AI smore simple and easy to use.

Galaxy S26 Series Expected Launch

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of the galaxy S26 series during the event. The lineup is likely to introduce three models, keeping Samsung’s S series tradition in mind. The series will include base model Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, equipped with power-packed features and AI enhancements.

The new smartphones are expected to bring major improvements in performance, camera, and AI tools. While the company has not revealed the names and specifications of all three models, it will be confirmed during the event.

💙 like this post and be the first to see what’s coming. Join us at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on February 25, 2026 to discover how easy and effortless your day can be with Galaxy AI. Keep watching this space for more Galaxy Unpacked updates! pic.twitter.com/QUJHQnXjaK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 10, 2026

Pre-Reserve Offers and Benefits in India

If you are watching the livestream from India or planning to buy the new devices, you can pre-reserve the upcoming series by paying Rs 999. You will then be eligible to access Galaxy pre-reserve VIP Pass. Apart from this, buyers will also receive benefits worth Rs 2,699 through an e-Store voucher while purchasing the device.

In addition to this, buyers who pre-reserve the devices and later order the Galaxy S26 models will get a free storage upgrade too. It means, they will not require to pay extra for the higher storage option. The tech giant is also offering a chance to win vouchers worth Rs 5000 along with one grand voucher of Rs 50,000.

Galaxy Buds 4 Series Also Expected

Coupled with Galaxy S26, there will be Galaxy Buds 4 series expected to be unveiled during the event. The Buds lineup is anticipated to include two models, including Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Both the buds are likely to be available in black and white color options. Except for this, the Pro model could also get a special Apricot color option, possibly exclusive to the Samsung official online store.