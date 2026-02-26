Samsung Galaxy S26 series India pricing out: Check pre-order offers, colours, availability

Samsung has announced the India pricing for the Galaxy S26 series soon after unveiling the phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra launched globally: Price in India, specs and features

Pre-orders for all three models are now live in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series price in India

Here's how the pricing stands:

Galaxy S26

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 87,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,07,999

Galaxy S26+

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,19,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,39,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,39,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,59,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 1,89,999

As per Samsung’s announcement, customers who pre-order will get a double storage upgrade at no additional cost. This means buyers of the 256GB variants can get the 512GB versions at the lower starting price during the pre-order window.

Galaxy S26 series colours

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are available in Cobalt Violet and Black. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White.

Samsung is also offering exclusive online colours, including Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, which will be available through its official website.

Galaxy S26 series pre-order offers and availability

Pre-orders are currently open across online and offline retail channels. Deliveries for customers who pre-order the devices will begin from March 6, 2026.

Along with the double storage upgrade offer, Samsung is also giving an instant discount of Rs 9,000 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra for buyers using HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers who had pre-reserved the Galaxy S26 series can also redeem their reservation voucher for benefits worth Rs 2,699.

The India prices were shared shortly after the global launch. Additional details around offline availability and other retail offers are likely to be announced soon.

At the moment, Samsung is focusing on pre-orders, with the free storage upgrade being the main offer for early buyers in India.