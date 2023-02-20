Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra users report a weird camera bug: Here are the details

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 smartphones at a global launch event in San Francisco. The flagship smartphone ‘Galaxy S23 Ultra’ sports an all-new 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. The OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) on Galaxy S23 Ultra has been improved by a huge margin for better and clearer images. However, some users have reported a new bug due to which the videos come out shaky as a result of poor stabilization. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M special edition launched: Check details here

As per SamMobile, resetting camera settings does seem to improve things but once you close and reopen the camera app, the problem reappears. The device is also getting hotter when the camera is opened after they noticed this bug. Samsung is expected to fix the issue in its next update.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB/256GB version, Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB/512GB model, and Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB/1TB variant. This phone will be universally available in Phantom Black, Cream, and Green colours, but online orders will allow you to choose from four aforementioned colours. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications:

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in Game Mode. The phone is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture lens along with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. For selfies and video chats, it has a 12-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. Samsung has also bundled the S Pen stylus with the handset. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which offers 15W charging speeds.