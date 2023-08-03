Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is coming to India but launch date unclear

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is likely happening, according to a company executive who recently said that “there is an FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23.” Since the phone has been in rumours for a long time, a confirmation from an executive is good news. But the better news is Samsung confirming that the Galaxy S23 FE will be coming to India.

The Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website (via MySmartPrice), which means the upcoming Samsung phone has received the certification necessary for sale in the Indian market. While this does not exactly imply the product hit the shelves, it sure is a confirmation because why else would Samsung go through the trouble of applying for the certification of a phone if it was not planning on selling it in India?

It also makes sense on Samsung’s part because all the previous FE models have landed in India. Samsung sells all its premium phones in India, just like other markets. I do not see a reason why Samsung would skip the Galaxy S23 FE launch in India, especially when the Galaxy S23 series is doing well and can lure buyers looking for a similar phone for less price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be a mid-range phone that will sit above the Galaxy A54 5G. Rumours have suggested that it may use the company’s Exynos 2200 chipset, but some other listings of the phone have pointed to the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. That could mean Samsung will launch different processor variants in different markets. Other specifications include 50MP cameras on the back, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and storage configurations, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

There are also renders that show what the phone could look like. If we go by them, the Galaxy S23 FE will bear a resemblance to the Galaxy S23. That means the camera style and the punch-hole design on the display are going to be the same. The phone would also feature a flat design but ditch stainless steel in favour of aluminium as the material for the trim, which would sit flush with the rest of the body and have curved edges on the four corners.

We will find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the coming days, including its launch details.