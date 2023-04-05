Samsung Galaxy S10 series will no longer receive Android updates

Samsung has announced its four-year-old Galaxy S10 series has reached the End of Life and will no longer receive Android security updates. The company’s update schedule, which came last year, omits the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e from receiving security updates for as long as five years. That means these phones, under the old policy, have reached the end of support.

The software update policy formulated last year promises owners of Samsung’s flagship phones four years of major Android OS upgrades and five years of Android security updates. However, this policy is applicable to phones as far back as the Galaxy S21. That means older flagship phones will no longer be supported by Samsung. The Galaxy S10 series has completed four years, which is the end of the road per Samsung’s previous update policy. Next year, the Galaxy S20 series will expire after hitting four years.

Samsung made a small change on Tuesday to remove the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e from the public update schedule. Apart from its flagship phones of 2019, Samsung also removed the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, both from 2019, from the update schedule.

If you own a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e, you should have received the final update, which brings the March 2023 Android Security Bulletin. If you have not updated your unit yet, you must hurry up. Especially if your unit runs on an Exynos processor, the update is critical as it fixes some, if not all, exploits that was publicly revealed by engineers from Google’s Project Zero. The team said a particular Exynos modem has several vulnerabilities, leaving all the phones using it prone to hacking.

Additionally, Samsung has also changed the update schedule for the Galaxy Z Flip from monthly to quarterly, making it the same as Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G. Other mid-range phones such as Galaxy A72, Galaxy M62, and Galaxy F62 from 2021 have been demoted from four updates per year to two now.