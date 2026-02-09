Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India: Price, features, and details

Samsung has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. This newly launched smartphone is equipped with long battery life, clean software support, and balanced performance. With a large battery and 5G connectivity, the Galaxy F70e 5G targets users who want a reliable smartphone for daily use.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting February 17 through Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store. Samsung is offering the phone in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options.

Display and Design

The Galaxy F70e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate along with offering up to 800 nits of brightness. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the front and a leather-finish back panel which gives it a premium look in this price range.

Processor and Software

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz and is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The phone supports up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung claims the device scored over 6 lakh points on AnTuTu. The phone runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and comes with a promise of six years of OS and security updates.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights is its 6,000mAh battery. The company says the battery is designed to last more than a full day on a single charge.