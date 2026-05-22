Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review: Samsung gets the basics absolutely right

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series phones have slowly evolved from being simple budget-friendly devices into smartphones that genuinely challenge premium models in everyday use. After spending time with the Samsung Galaxy A57, I came away feeling that Samsung has finally figured out what most users actually want from a mid-range phone. Instead of focusing only on raw performance numbers, the company has tried to create a balanced experience that feels polished in day-to-day life.

I used the Galaxy A57 as my primary device for several days, and while it is not perfect, it manages to deliver a flagship-like feel in several important areas. From the lightweight design to the vibrant display and reliable battery life, this phone feels more refined than most rivals in its segment.

Before we delve into detailed review, let’s check out its specifications:

Category Specifications Display Size 17.11 cm (Full Rectangle) / 16.64 cm (Rounded Corners) Rear Cameras 50MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 12MP RAM 12GB Battery Capacity 5000mAh Dimensions 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9 mm Weight 179g Processor Exynos 1680

Design

The first thing I noticed after unboxing the Galaxy A57 was how incredibly light it felt. Most modern smartphones have become bulky and tiring to hold for long periods, especially with large batteries and glass backs. Samsung has somehow avoided that problem here.

The phone feels thin and modern, and the reduced bezels around the display make it look much more expensive than it actually is. I honestly did not expect a Galaxy A-series device to look this sleek. The design language is heavily inspired by Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S lineup, and that works in its favor.

I particularly liked using the phone one-handed while scrolling social media or replying to messages. Even after extended use, the device never felt overly heavy in my pocket. However, because the body is so slim, the edges can occasionally feel slightly sharp while gripping the phone tightly during long gaming sessions or extended video watching.

Samsung has also used premium materials here. The metal frame gives the device a sturdy feel, while the Gorilla Glass protection on both sides adds confidence. The upgraded water and dust resistance is another major advantage because many mid-range phones still cut corners in durability.

Overall, the Galaxy A57 does not feel like a compromise device at all. It genuinely gives the impression of holding a far more expensive smartphone.

Display

The display is easily one of my favorite things about the Galaxy A57. Samsung has always been excellent with screens, and this phone continues that tradition.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel looks vibrant, sharp, and incredibly smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Whether I was browsing Instagram, watching YouTube, or simply scrolling through menus, everything looked fluid and visually pleasing.

Colors appear punchy without looking unnatural, and outdoor visibility is strong enough for comfortable use under sunlight. Watching videos on this screen was genuinely enjoyable because the contrast levels are excellent. Dark scenes in movies looked deep and cinematic, while colorful content appeared lively.

The stereo speakers also deserve praise. I watched several videos and streamed music without headphones, and the audio quality felt fuller than I expected from a mid-range phone. Vocals sound clear, and there is enough loudness for indoor entertainment.

For people who consume a lot of content daily, the Galaxy A57 delivers a very satisfying multimedia experience.

Cameras

Samsung has clearly tuned the Galaxy A57 camera for social media users. The images are bright, colorful, and instantly shareable.

I actually enjoyed using the camera more than I expected. During daylight, photos come out vibrant with strong HDR effects. Blue skies look dramatic, greenery appears rich, and overall images have that classic Samsung punchiness that many users love.

The phone may not produce the most detailed images if you zoom deeply into shots, but for Instagram, WhatsApp, or casual photography, it performs really well. I took several outdoor photos during evening walks, and most of them looked eye-catching without needing any editing.

The ultra-wide camera maintains decent consistency with the main lens, which is something many phones in this price range struggle with. Even the digital zoom results are surprisingly usable for casual photography.

Selfies are decent too. I noticed skin tones generally looked natural, although front camera images can occasionally appear slightly soft or washed out in harsh lighting.

What impressed me most was how enjoyable the overall camera experience felt. The Galaxy A57 may not compete with true camera flagships, but it consistently delivers fun-looking images that people will actually want to share online.

Camera Sample

Software

Samsung’s One UI software has become one of the biggest strengths of Galaxy phones, and the Galaxy A57 benefits greatly from it.

The interface feels polished, organized, and visually pleasing. I personally like how Samsung structures menus and settings because everything feels easy to find. There are also plenty of customization options for users who enjoy personalizing their devices.

Setting up the phone initially takes some time because Samsung enables several default settings that many users may want to change immediately. Once I customized the navigation gestures, lock screen, wallpapers, and notification settings, the experience became much better.

One UI 8.5 runs smoothly for the most part, and Samsung’s promise of long-term software updates adds tremendous value. This is an important advantage because many people now keep phones for four to five years.

Some advanced AI tools and Samsung DeX support are missing here, which is slightly disappointing. Those features remain limited to premium Galaxy S devices. Still, for regular users, the software experience remains excellent overall.

Processor and Performance

The Galaxy A57 performs well for normal daily usage, but this is also where its limitations become noticeable.

Apps open reasonably quickly, multitasking works fine, and casual gaming runs smoothly. I played games like Asphalt 9 and spent hours switching between YouTube, Chrome, Instagram, and WhatsApp without major issues.

However, the phone never feels extremely fast or effortlessly powerful. There is occasionally a slight delay while opening heavy apps or downloading files. The fingerprint scanner, while accurate, also responds a little slower than flagship phones.

This is not a device meant for hardcore gamers or users who constantly push their phones to the limit. During extended gaming sessions, I noticed the upper part of the phone warming up gradually.

Still, for average users, performance is perfectly acceptable. Most people buying this phone will likely be satisfied with its overall speed and reliability.

Battery Life

Battery performance on the Galaxy A57 is dependable. The phone comfortably lasted me an entire day with mixed usage that included social media, photography, YouTube streaming, and browsing.

On lighter usage days, stretching it into a second day was also possible. Samsung’s optimization seems effective once the phone learns your usage habits after a few days.

Charging speeds are decent too. The phone charges fairly quickly with Samsung’s fast charging support, although the lack of wireless charging may disappoint some users upgrading from premium devices.

Still, I rarely felt battery anxiety while using this phone, which is ultimately what matters most.

Final Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A57 succeeds because it focuses on delivering a balanced experience instead of chasing specifications alone. It looks premium, feels comfortable, has an excellent display, reliable cameras, strong battery life, and polished software.

Yes, performance could have been more powerful, and some flagship-level features are missing. But during my time with the phone, those compromises never seriously damaged the overall experience.

What surprised me most was how refined the Galaxy A57 felt in everyday use. Samsung has managed to create a mid-range phone that genuinely feels premium in several important areas.

For users wanting a stylish, dependable smartphone with long software support and a fantastic display, the Galaxy A57 is easily one of the best options in its category.