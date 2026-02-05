Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery and 6 years of updates: Check price and specs

Samsung has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A07 5G. The latest Galaxy A-series phone packs a large battery and also an extended software support which seems to cater to users who prefer long-term value over experimentation. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design, display, specs, charging compared

From specifications, features, to price and availability, here is everything that you must know about the Galaxy A07 5G. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25+ gets big price cut online: Here’s the deal

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G price and availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB model costs Rs 17,999. The smartphone is currently available via Samsung’s online store and comes in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black colour options.

As part of the launch offer, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: What does it offer?

One of the biggest highlights here is the 6,000mAh battery within this price range. The device supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A07 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM. The phone also gets an IP54 rating against dust and splashes.

On the camera front, the phone features a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP depth camera, while an 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Where Samsung clearly tries to stand out is in software. The Galaxy A07 5G runs Android 16-based One UI 8 and promises six years of OS and security updates, which is rare at this price. Additionally, it also gets Samsung Knox-backed security, biometric authentication, and an Auto Blocker.

Clearly, the Galaxy A07 5G doesn’t try too hard to impress on paper. Instead, it offers a steady mix of battery life, smooth display, and long software support.