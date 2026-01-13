Samsung CEO JB Park Explains How the Company Will Make AI as Recognized as Its Hardware Legacy in India

Samsung has been the long-standing player in the Indian market for over three decades, and hence, starting from televisions, home appliances, smartphones, to now a growing AI-powered ecosystem. The tech giant has a strong reputation in hardware excellence, innovation, and reliability, leading in consumer electronics since 1938. At CES 2026, we had the opportunity to meet JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, to discuss how Samsung plans to integrate AI into its products and strengthen its presence in India’s technology landscape.

On being asked about Samsung’s future in AI, Dinesh Sharma from Zee News posed a crucial question: “Samsung has been in the Indian market for more than three decades, starting from televisions to home appliances, then smartphones and now an AI-powered ecosystem. So Samsung has built its legacy on hardware excellence. My question is, henceforth, in the future, how will you ensure that Samsung is also equally recognized for its AI innovations?”

Expanding AI Across Devices

To this, JB Park responded that Samsung will continue to spread AI in its devices, such as smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. All high-end appliances will now have Wi-Fi support (since 2026), so they can communicate with smartphones and Samsung televisions through the SmartThings platform. The devices will be able to track energy consumption, optimize performance, and have easy control on the device with the help of the AI features. Other than this, the tech giant will also focus on privacy and it will be ensured with the help of Knox Vault.

India-Specific Artificial Intelligence

Park also provided information about AI features that are India-centered. Washing machines are able to identify delicate garments such as sarees automatically and refrigerators with larger displays capable of proposing recipes on the basis of the contents within. Even instructions are able to be sent to connected microwave ovens and use them to auto cook. AI also helps with several Indian languages and dialects, and voice commands can be interpreted and implemented without the client worrying about the language barrier.

The contribution of India in the development of AI

In its AI strategy, India is at the center of Samsung. The country has more than 10,000 engineers, working in the R&D centers in Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, and it is involved in the local and international software development. Park made it clear that the Samsung Research in Bengaluru is at par with Silicon Valley in innovating AI. Indian engineers are working on AI-based software architecture, advanced technology and semiconductors with serving both local and international markets.

Consumer Experiences and Future 2026

Samsung makes AI easy to use even to non-technological people. Bixby, SmartThings and Knox Vault collaborate to give smooth control whilst safeguarding data. Early detection systems are also part of the appliances to cut down on the cost of repair and enhance after sales services. Park was positive about 2026 stating that more consumers were interested in AI-enabled goods and Samsung was going to increase its trade-in and upgrade programs in the mobile, TV, and home appliances.