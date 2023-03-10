Samsung announces new offers for Galaxy S23 series: Check details here

Samsung has announced exciting offers on flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 smartphones. Both Galaxy S23+ and S23 feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that is optimized for Samsung and exclusive to the S23 series. Customers can own Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 with up to Rs 13,000 benefits and 12 months no cost Bank EMI. The devices can also be owned starting at just Rs 3,125 per month (24 months no cost EMI) with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. Also Read - Samsung to attend MWC 2023 but won't launch anything new

Samsung Galaxy S23 series pricing and colours

Coming to pricing, the 8+256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 costs Ts 79,999 in India, while the 8+128GB version costs Rs 74,999. The phone is available for purchase in India in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch after June this year

Similarly, the 8+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus costs Rs 94,999, while the 8+512GB variant costs Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Plus is up for purchase in India in Phantom Black and Cream colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 launched: Check price, specifications and more here

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three storage variants. The base varaint with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 1,24,999 in India while the top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 1,54,999. There is another variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 1,34,999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in India in Phantom Black, Cream and Green colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The phone has a 200MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup at the back and a 12MP camera and in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Both these phones have a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup at the back and a 12MP camera in the front.

The only difference between the two phones is that of display and battery. While the Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display and has a 3,900mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display and a 4,700mAh battery.