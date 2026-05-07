Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: OpenAI trial takes dramatic turn after Mira Murati’s statement

The legal battle between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has taken a dramatic turn, raising serious questions about the leadership decisions and AI safety discussions in OpenAI. Former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati has raised some serious questions against OpenAI dung a recent court hearing. Murti claimed that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gave incorrect information regarding safety concerns of AI models. Also Read: Elon Musk Twitter controversy: The real reason behind Why he is paying $1.5 million

She claimed that during a safety review procedures for one of the company’s AI models, Altman gave misleading information. The explanation given by Altman during safety procedure didn’t mention whether the model required approval from OpenAI’s safety board or not. This testimony has once again put OpenAI’s internal management into question and AI safety practices under public scrutiny. Also Read: Elon Musk reveals xAI relied on OpenAI models “partly” to train Grok

Mira Murati Questions Sam Altman’s Statement

During the hearing in court trial, Mira Murati was asked whether Altman has accurately and correctly informed her about the safety review process regarding one of company’s AI models. The internal auditing was related to the new AI model that OpenAI legal team allegedly believed did not require review from the deployment safety board. Also Read: OpenAI case heats up: Elon Musk and Sam Altman face off in high-stakes trial

To this question, Murati answered ‘No.’ As per reports from the hearing, she explained that she later checked the matter with Jason Kwon, who was at that timeserving as the OpenAI’s general counsel.

Murati further states that she found there was a bit discrepancy between what Altman told her and what Kwon explained about the safety review process. According to her testimony, both statements were different and didn’t match. This lead to confusion about whether the AI model should have gone through an internal safety check or not.

It seems a less concerning topic, but this disagreement has now become one of the important part of the legal case involving OpenAI.

AI Safety Concern is Still in the Spotlight

The latest testimony by Mira Murati has once again brought attention to growing safety concerns around AI models and decision-making inside technology companies.

Murati’s statement indicated that her concerns are not only related to the AI developments, but also how safe they are. She is also concerned regarding leadership and management challenges within the company.

She further stated in the hearing that she faced challenges and difficulties working in a complex environment within the organization and hence wanted a clearer leadership from Altman.

What is Elon Musk’s Legal Battle with OpenAI

The testimony is part o the ongoing lawsuit involving Elon Musk and OpenAI. Musk, who was one of the original co-founders of OpenAI, has accused the company to be moving away from its original mission and now the things have changed within the organization.

As per Musk, OpenAI was initially created as a non-profit organization, focusing on developing artificial intelligence for public benefit. But he claims that currently the tech giant how shifted its vision and moved toward prfit-driven goals.

The ongoing legal battle has gained attention because OpenAI is one of the biggest AI companies in the tech industry today. Company’s products are widely used by businesses, education institutions, and for software developments.

Why Sam Altman Was Removed from OpenAI in 2023?

Murati’s testimony has also breathed new life into the debate on the November 2023 leadership change at OpenAI.

The board of OpenAI then took an unusual decision to remove Sam Altman from his role as CEO at that time. The board said it had a “problem with the transparency of his communications.”

Mira Murati served as temporary CEO during that time, as the company was plagued with serious internal confusion. Later, however, Altman revived his relationship with the company, and they were highly supported by employees and investors.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Murati eventually departed from OpenAI in 2024 and founded her own AI company, called Thinking Machines Lab.