Running AI Workflows? Here’s Why HP Z AI Workstations Deserve Attention

With businesses’ transition to AI being so rapid and the laptop market becoming so crowded, it is difficult to find a portable PC with the right hardware for those workloads. The HP Z AI Workstations fill this gap. They are designed to handle continuous use AI workloads, heavy multitasking, and business critical applications.

The ZBook 8 G1i and ZBook X G1i have been engineered to provide superior performance and reliability, so entrepreneurs, founders and teams can be confident they will last for many years.

Designed to handle the workloads of AI, each of these models under the Z by HP brand incorporates the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and Intel AI Boost. As a result, businesses using AI based design tools, analytics tools, automation tools, and content creation tools will have all of the hardware they need to do powerful work by splitting the work between the processor and the NPU.

The ZBook X G1i takes it one step further by providing NVIDIA’S RTX Pro Blackwell GPUs. This makes it an excellent option for creators, engineers, and teams that work with 3D rendering, simulations and model testing in AI.

HP ZBook 8 G1i 35.6 cm (14) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225U (up to 4.8GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 12MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 14 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (12 NPU TOPS) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 16GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB Graphics Intel UMA Graphics Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard HP Premium Quiet Keyboard – spill-resistant, full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3 Ports (left) 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/mic combo; 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1) Ports (right) 1 security lock slot; 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port; 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (powered); 1 USB Type-C 20Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 140W USB Type-C slim adapter Battery HP Long Life 3-cell, 62Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 31.56 x 22.2 x 1.89 cm Weight Starting at 1.45 kg Warranty 3 Years Onsite Warranty

HP ZBook 8 G1i 40.6 cm (16) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 16GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 40.6 cm (16) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB Graphics Intel UMA Graphics Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard HP Premium Quiet Keyboard – spill-resistant, full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys and numeric keypad Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Ports (left) 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/mic combo; 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1) Ports (right) 1 security lock slot; 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port; 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (powered); 1 USB Type-C 20Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 140W USB Type-C slim adapter Battery HP Long Life 8-cell, 77Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 35.9 x 25 x 1.92 cm Weight Starting at 1.72 kg Warranty 3 Years Warranty

HP ZBook 8 G1i 35.6 cm (14) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 16GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display 35.6 cm (14) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada Generation Laptop GPU (4GB GDDR6 dedicated) Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard HP Premium Keyboard – spill-resistant, backlit keyboard Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Ports (left) 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/mic combo; 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1) Ports (right) 1 security lock slot; 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port; 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (powered); 1 USB Type-C 20Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 140W USB Type-C slim adapter Battery HP Long Life 8-cell, 77Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 31.56 x 22.2 x 1.89 cm Weight Starting at 1.43 kg Warranty 3 Years Warranty

HP ZBook 8 G1i 40.6 cm (16) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 32GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 32GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 40.6 cm (16) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada Generation Laptop GPU (4GB GDDR6 dedicated) Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard HP Premium Quiet Keyboard – spill-resistant, full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys and numeric keypad Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Ports (left) 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/mic combo; 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1) Ports (right) 1 security lock slot; 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port; 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (powered); 1 USB Type-C 20Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 140W USB Type-C slim adapter Battery HP Long Life 8-cell, 77Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 35.9 x 25 x 1.92 cm Weight Starting at 1.72 kg Warranty 3 Years Warranty

HP ZBook X G1i 40.6 cm (16) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 16GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display 40.6 cm (16) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA RTX Pro 500 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU (6GB GDDR7 dedicated) Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard Spill-resistant, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Ports (left) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (charging); 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 power connector Ports (right) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 RJ-45; 1 SD card reader; 1 nano security lock slot Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 150W Slim Smart external AC power adapter Battery HP Long Life 6-cell, 83Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 35.9 x 25.1 x 2.3 cm Weight Starting at 2.04 kg Warranty 1 year (1/1/1) limited warranty includes 1 year of parts, labor and on-site repair

HP ZBook X G1i 40.6 cm (16) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 16GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display 40.6 cm (16) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA RTX Pro 1000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7 dedicated) Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard Spill-resistant, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Ports (left) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (charging); 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 power connector Ports (right) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 RJ-45; 1 SD card reader; 1 nano security lock slot Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 150W Slim Smart external AC power adapter Battery HP Long Life 6-cell, 83Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 35.9 x 25.1 x 2.3 cm Weight Starting at 2.04 kg Warranty 3 Years Onsite Warranty

HP ZBook X G1i 40.6 cm (16) Mobile Workstation PC

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (up to 5.4GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 24MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) Neural Processing Unit Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Memory 32GB DDR5-5600 MT/s (1 x 32GB); 2 SODIMM slots; supports dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display 40.6 cm (16) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Graphics NVIDIA RTX Pro 1000 Blackwell Generation Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7 dedicated) Audio Features Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers, HP World Facing dual array digital microphones Security Fingerprint reader Keyboard Spill-resistant, backlit keyboard with numeric keypad Wireless Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.3 Ports (left) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (charging); 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 power connector Ports (right) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 RJ-45; 1 SD card reader; 1 nano security lock slot Camera 5MP IR AI Camera Power HP 150W Slim Smart external AC power adapter Battery HP Long Life 6-cell, 83Wh Li-ion polymer Dimensions 35.9 x 25.1 x 2.3 cm Weight Starting at 2.04 kg Warranty 1 year (1/1/1) limited warranty includes 1 year of parts, labor and on-site repair

Dependable Performance That Keeps Up with Your Expanding Teams

The HP ZBook 8 G1i series has starting prices of Rs 1,14,696, provide 32GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM and up to 1TB of high speed PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage to efficiently support both daily business activities and demanding AI workloads.

The ZBook X G1i series, starting at Rs 2,24,294, is designed for even more intensive workloads with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs and high-performance NVIDIA RTX Pro GPUs.

To summarize, the ZBook 8 G1i series supports high capacity and high-performance enterprise computing solutions. The ZBook X G1i series supports advanced professional workflows.

Practicality Meets Design for Everyday Business Use

ZBook laptops feature all the capabilities of their superior computing specs with respect to their weight, starting at 1.45 kg.

In addition, all of the ZBook laptops have spill resistant keyboards, fingerprint readers and all the ports you would ever need (HDMI 2.1; USB-C; Thunderbolt 4; RJ-45 Ethernet).

Lastly, the models are equipped with either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 wireless cards that provide fast, reliable and stable connections to the Internet especially important if you depend on the Cloud for your work.

Business Support and Security

The two computers are utilizing Windows 11 Pro and include several enterprise-class security as well as management features. The devices have a 5MP infrared AI camera which can authenticate users using their face.

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HP Z AI Workstations are more than just laptop computers; they represent reliable, scalable systems that provide professionals with a machine that will support the demands of the business, regardless of size.