Republic Day Sale 2026: 5 Best iPhone Deals That Are Worth Waiting For

Republic Day sale is just around the corner, bringing a range of exciting deals on various products. As usual, iPhones are one of the options which everyone gets excited about. Whether it is the latest iPhone 17 series or the previous generation iPhone 16 or iPhone 15, tempting offers can prompt anyone to consider a new smartphone upgrade. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets A Major Price Cut Without Trade-In; Apple Store Or Vijay Sales - Where To Buy?

Flipkart as well as Amazon are hosting their respective sale ahead of Republic Day in India, and here are the top iPhone deals that you must check out. Also Read: iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Tipped To Get Major Display Upgrade: What To Expect

iPhone Deals During Republic Day Sale

iPhone 17

Teased at the discounted price of Rs 74,000, the iPhone 17 will be one of the top models to keep an eye for. Flipkart is currently offering it for Rs 82,90o for the 256GB storage variant. During the sale, the exchange offer and bank offers will make it affordable. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you have been eyeing Apple’s top-end models, the Republic Day sale could finally make them feel a little less out of reach. During Amazon’s sale, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is listed at Rs 1,40,400, while the iPhone 17 Pro comes in at Rs 1,25,400. To put things into perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,34,900, and the Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900. That already brings a straight price cut on both models.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air is another interesting deal to watch during the sale. Listed on Amazon at Rs 91,249, it is a massive drop from its original launch price of Rs 1,19,900. This will be a great chance for those who were eyeing the slim iPhone.

iPhone 16

For those who want a relatively new iPhone without spending flagship-level money, the iPhone 16 deal on Flipkart stands out. It is currently listed at Rs 56,999, compared to its usual price of Rs 64,900. This price makes the iPhone 16 an easy recommendation for users upgrading from much older iPhones.

Trending Now

iPhone 15

The biggest price drop, however, belongs to the iPhone 15. Available on Amazon for Rs 50,249, this is a huge fall from its launch price of Rs 79,900. At this price, the iPhone 15 becomes one of the most attractive options in the lineup.