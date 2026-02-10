Realme returns under OPPO: What’s changing and what stays the same

Realme has returned to its parent OPPO as the latter starts restructuring its India operations. Until now, Realme has been operating as an independent brand in India for several years. The shift comes as OPPO aims to focus on cost control as competition in the smartphone industry gets stiffer. Also Read: OPPO K14x 5G launches in India with 120Hz display and 6,500mAh battery: Check price, features

What’s changing internally

According to people familiar with the development, OPPO has started integrating Realme’s backend operations into its own India business. The initial phase of the restructuring is said to impact internal sales support and service-related teams, where overlapping roles exist. Employees in these teams have reportedly been informed about changes in reporting lines, and some positions are being phased out as part of the exercise. Also Read: Best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy today

Reports suggest that employees working in sales support and service networks have been asked to step down by April 30. The restructuring is expected to roll out gradually across more departments over the coming months, rather than happening all at once. As part of this process, OPPO’s existing marketing and after-sales infrastructure is likely to take on a larger share of combined operations.

This development was first reported by Moneycontrol, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Realme’s position within OPPO

Realme is now being repositioned as a sub-brand within OPPO’s organisational framework. This is not entirely new for the company. Realme was originally launched in 2018 as an OPPO-backed brand before becoming independent later that year. A similar setup has already been put in place in China. However, the transition in India is expected to move at a slower pace, partly due to ongoing legal matters involving OPPO.

Industry sources say the main reason behind the move is cost optimisation. Since OPPO and Realme operate under the same parent structure, maintaining separate backend teams increases expenses without offering much operational advantage.

What it means for users

For users, the changes are not expected to have any immediate impact. Realme is likely to continue launching smartphones in India, and its branding, pricing, and retail presence are expected to remain independent of OPPO. Product development between the two brands is already closely aligned, which reduces the chances of noticeable changes on that front.

Software could be one area where similarities become more visible over time. A comparable transition was seen earlier with OnePlus and OPPO, where OxygenOS gradually aligned more closely with ColorOS.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

In a statement to Techlusive, Realme said that “this adjustment is part of Realme India’s ongoing organisational optimisation and is in line with normal industry benchmarks. This adjustment is unrelated to any other brands. Our products, retail presence, and service commitments remain fully unaffected.”