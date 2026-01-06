Realme Pad 3 5G Launched Along With Realme Buds Air 8 In India: Check Price, Specs

Realme today unveiled the Realme 16 Pro series in India. Alongside the smartphones, the brand also launched the Realme Pad 3 5G and Realme Buds Air 8 in the country. The devices will be sold via the Realme online store, starting January 16 at 12 PM. Here’s the pricing and specifications of the newly launched Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air 8. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ With 200MP Camera Goes Official In India: Specs, Price, Offers

Realme Pad 3 5G, Realme Buds Air 8 Price in India

The Realme Pad 3 is priced at Rs 26,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 5G variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage cost Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. The Realme Pad 3 will be available in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colourways. There will be an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with bank offers. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series, Buds Air 8, Pad 3 Launch In India: When And How To Watch

The Realme Buds Air 8 has been priced at Rs 3,799 in India. The TWS earbuds comes in Gold, Purple, and Dark Grey colour options. Buyers can save Rs 200 off their purchase of the Buds Air 8. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

Realme Pad 3 5G Specifications, Features

Realme Pad 3 5G is equipped with an 11.61-inch 2.8K resolution (2,800 x 2,000 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 296 PPI pixel density, 550 nits peak brightness, and 96% of NTSC colour gamut coverage.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, paired with Mali-G615 GPU. The same chipset also powers the new Realme 16 Pro smartphone. The Realme Pad 3 offers 8GB of RAM, along with 10GB virtual RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. It also supports up to 2TB of microSD card for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the Realme Pad 3 5G comes with a single 8MP f/2.0 rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. Under the hood, the tablet packs a 12,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging and 6.5W reverse charging.

For connectivity, the Pad 3 5G supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.4. It weighs 578 grams and measures 6.6mm in thickness. The tablet runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Realme Buds Air 8 Specifications, Features

The Realme Buds Air 8 are launched as affordable TWS earphones. The buds feature dual drivers with 11mm and 6mm units for precise sound experience. They support Adaptive Noise Cancellation with 6-mic system, offering up to 55dB noise reduction levels.

The Buds Air 8 are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified and come with LHDC 5.0 audio codec, 3D Spatial and Dynamic Audio support for an immersive stereo output. The TWS earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 58 hours of total playback with the charging case when ANC is disabled. Other features include AI Live Translator and Ask AI powered by Google Gemini. The Buds Air 8 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. They are claimed to offer 45ms ultra-low latency for instant response while gaming.