Realme 16 Pro Series, Buds Air 8, Pad 3 Launch In India: When And How To Watch

Realme is all set to host its first-ever launch event of 2026. The tech giant is launching the Realme 16 Pro series in India along with the Realme Pad 3 and the Realme Buds Air 8, on January 6th. The Realme 16 Pro series will feature the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

What all will these models bring to the table? Know everything about the upcoming Realme launches. Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

Realme 16 Pro Series: ALL We Know

Realme 16 Pro+ is confirmed to feature a 200MP LumaColor camera powered by the Samsung HP5 sensor with OIS, along with a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. It will also bring a 4K full-focal HDR video recording option. Realme has also revealed that the phone is made using bio-based organic silicone material co-designed with Naoto Fukasawa.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro is also said to feature a 200MP LumaColor camera with the Samsung HP5 sensor and OIS support. Design-wise, the Realme 16 Pro is said to feature a flat-display design with a Velvet Matte finish and an IP69 rating against dust and water.

Realme Buds Air 8 And Realme Pad 3: What To Expect

Realme Buds Air 8 is confirmed to get an AI-powered sound master with ANC. In terms of design, these buds are also in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa. These earbuds are said to use dual-driver with an 11mm driver and a 6mm driver. For the active noise cancellation, too, the Buds Air 8 are also claimed to get 55dB.

On the other hand, Realme will also launch the Pad 3, which is positioned as the Tablet for Students. Based on the leaks and rumours, the Realme Pad 3 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset and may run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It is also expected to feature an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When And How To Watch Realme Tech Event 2026

If you are excited to witness what else these models will bring, then you must tune in to the live stream on the official YouTube channel of Realme. The tech giant will unveil the Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3 and the Buds Air 8 at 12:00 PM IST on January 6th.