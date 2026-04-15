RCB vs LSG live streaming today: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match online

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Lucknow Super Giants today in IPL 2026, and this is one of those games where both sides will be looking to get things right. RCB are coming in with a win from their last game, while LSG are trying to recover after a defeat. That already sets up the contest nicely. Also Read: CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Kolkata T20 match on mobile, TV

RCB’s batting has looked more stable in recent matches, while LSG have been a bit up and down so far. With both teams still trying to build consistency, this game becomes important for how the next few matches shape up for them. Also Read: SRH vs RR live streaming info, IPL 2026: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match timing and venue

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 match

It is scheduled for April 15, 2026, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, which is standard for most evening games in the IPL.

Where to watch RCB vs LSG live on TV

If you’re planning to watch it on TV, the match will be on the Star Sports Network. The broadcast usually begins a bit earlier, so you can tune in before the start and catch the build-up and team discussions. There are multiple language options available depending on what you prefer.

How to watch RCB vs LSG online

For those watching on mobile or laptop, the live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

You just need to log in and you can watch the match live. It works across devices, so you can switch between phone, tablet, or desktop easily.

Current form and players to watch

RCB look slightly more settled at this point. Virat Kohli has been among the runs, and Rajat Patidar has also been consistent. That gives them some confidence going into this match at home.

LSG have had a mixed run so far. They have managed to win games, but haven’t really built momentum yet. However, they have done well in away matches, so this is not a straightforward game for RCB either.

Head-to-head

Overall, RCB have a better record against LSG. But things change a bit when you look at matches played in Bengaluru, where LSG have managed to get results in the past.

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That’s what makes this match slightly more open than it looks. Both teams have enough to win this, it just comes down to who gets it right on the day.