Premium phones push India smartphone market value up 8% in 2025: Counterpoint

In 2025, the smartphone market of India has seen a steady journey, but it wasn’t in terms of premium smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, the industry recorded a modest 1% year-on-year growth in shipment volume, while value grew a stronger 8%. The numbers clearly hint at one ongoing trend, Indians are gradually moving toward higher-priced smartphones. Also Read: OnePlus 15 Review - Is This The Most Powerful Android Flagship You Can Buy Right Now?

Here is what else the report suggests for the smartphone market in India. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Smartphone demand in 2025

The year began on a quieter note, mainly due to high channel inventory and fewer launches. But things picked up from the second quarter as brands introduced the latest models. By the festive season, stocking activity across retail channels helped push the third quarter to record value levels. However, shipments slowed again in the final quarter as companies focused on clearing inventory and managing rising component costs.

Counterpoint Research noted that India’s stable macroeconomic environment, supported by steady demand and controlled inflation, allowed brands to sharpen their premium portfolios. Research Director Tarun Pathak highlighted that devices priced above Rs 30,000 were the fastest-growing category, expanding 11% YoY and accounting for 22% of total shipments, the highest share so far.

Meanwhile, the sub-Rs 15,000 segment faced pressure due to rising memory and component costs.

Brand Performance: Who led the market?

In terms of market share, vivo (excluding iQOO) secured the top position with a 20% volume share. Its strategy balanced mass-market devices like the Y and T series with premium offerings, while the X series saw a sharp surge backed by camera-focused features.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Samsung followed in second place, supported by its wide portfolio across price segments and growing traction in premium devices, particularly the Galaxy S lineup. Oppo claimed the third spot. Apple also had a notable year, recording 28% growth. The iPhone 16 reportedly emerged as the most shipped model, helped by festive promotions and deeper reach in smaller cities.