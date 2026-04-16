PlayStation 6 2027 launch update: Includes flagship, budget and handheld models

Sony’s next-gen console, PlayStation 6, has been in the spotlight for so long. Gaming fans are closely watching every leak and rumor about the upcoming console from Sony. The recent reports suggest that Sony may change its traditional strategy. Rather than launching only one version, it could come up with multiple versions of its next-generation console. This reported move could reshape the gaming market and increase the competition globally. Also Read: PS6 handheld could beat Xbox Series S in power, leak suggests

PlayStation 6: Three models are Coming

According to new leaks shared by hardware insiders, Sony is planning to launch three different versions of PlayStation 6. These versions are expected to target different segment of gamers based on performance and price. Besides this, reports also indicate that all upcoming models will use custom AMD-based hardware for better gaming and enhanced performance. These chipsets will also increase the efficiency of PlayStation 6. Also Read: PS6 price leak suggests $699 tag, but it may not be as high as it looks

Three PlayStation 6 Models

Flagship PlayStation 6

Reportedly, the first model is expected to be the flagship and premium PlayStation 6, which is considered to be the most powerful version in the lineup. This model is expected to be designed for gamers who love high-end gaming experiences. In addition, this version is also reported to include advanced CPU and GPU architecture. This will enhance the performances and deliver smooth gameplay. Also Read: Xbox Project Helix may be Microsoft’s most expensive console yet, could cost over $1,000

PlayStation 6 S or Lite

The second version is expected to be called a PlayStation 6 S or Lite. It will be a budget-friendly home console with slightly reduced hardware power. However, it will still support next-gen gaming features. If you are someone who want to experience modern gaming at a lower cost, then his version could be the best option for you.

PS6 Handheld

The third and last model, the PS6 Handheld is rumored to the handheld console. If this model is launched, then it could mark Sony’s return to the portable gaming hardware after a long gap. This model will deliver strong performance for handheld device and may compete with other portable gaming systems in the market.

Sony’s Portable Handheld Lineup

Sony’s last dedicated portable handheld console was the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). This version was released in Japan in 2011 and worldwide in 2012. Then in 2004, the company launched PlayStation Portable PSP. The last one was released in 2023 as ‘Handheld’ product, but it is a dedicated handheld streaming device for the PS5, not a stand-alone console.

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Availability

There is no official timeline as to when Sony will unveil its next PlayStation 6 globally. It is still under development however, leaks give a clear idea of company’s possible direction.