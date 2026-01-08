Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipsets: Check Details

OPPO launched its highly anticipated smartphone series Reno 15 5G, including four devices- the standard OPPO Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and the all-new Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15C with power-packed features. All the devices pack powerful features and come with enhancements as compared to predecessors.

OPPO Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15C Price in India

The standard OPPO Reno 15 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 for its base storage variant of 8GB+256GB, however, its 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB costs Rs 48,999 and Rs 53,999, respectively. It comes in three color options, including Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue.

The newest model in the family, the Reno 15 Pro Mini comes in two storage variants, including the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 59,999, nevertheless, the 12GB+512GB is available at Rs 64,999. It is offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White, Crystal Pink, and Aurora Blue colors.

OPPO Reno 15C 5G is available at Rs 34,999 for its 8GB+256GB and Rs 37,999 for 12GB+256GB storage variant.

Talking about the Reno 15 Pro 5G, it comes in two storage variants of 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The 12GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 67,999 and its 12GB+512GB is priced at Rs 72,999. It is available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colors. All models are available from 13th January 2026.

OPPO Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15C First Sale, Availability, Pre-Order

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G will go on sale via several e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO’s official online store. Customers can get up to 10% instant cashback or choose up to 15 months of zero down payment on select purchases. These offers are valid on cards and finance options from SBI Card, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak, IDFC First Bank, Bobcard, and many more.

For OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, there is a 50% discount available. Additionally, customers get 180 days of screen damage replacement protection. Users opting for the OPPO Upgrade program can receive an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000.

Paying via Paytm EDC terminal allows customers to avail a flat Rs 2,000 discount on their next flight ticket, valid until 31st January 2026.

Furthermore, the Pro plan of Google Gemini, originally priced at Rs 35,100, is available for free for 18 months.

OPPO Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, Reno 15C Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the standard Reno 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. On the other hand, the Reno 15c uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. All three devices runs on the ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Display

The base Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display along with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. Talking about the Reno 15 Pro, it comes with the 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate . The display of this device is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

However, the Reno 15 Pro Mini packs a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with AGC DT-STAR D+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is also equipped with the 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno 15c comes with 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera

For optics, the standard Reno 15 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera. The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini packs a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The newest addition in the series, the Reno 15 Pro Mini also comes with the same camera features that Reno 15 Pro offers. However, the Reno 15c comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor. All four models come with 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Battery

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini is powered by the 6,200mAh battery capacity along with 80W wired charging capabilities. However, the standard Reno 15 comes with the 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging support. The The Reno 15c is equipped with the 7,000mAh battery.