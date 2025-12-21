Oppo Pad Air 5 Tablet to Launch on December 25: 2.8K Display, 10,050mAh Battery, Wi-Fi and 5G Variants

OPPO is all set to unveil its upcoming tablet, dubbed OPPO Pad Air5, with power-packed features and enhancements. The said tablet will launch in China on 25 December 2025. The OPPO Pad Air5 is the successor to the last year’s Pad Air 2. The company confirms that it will bring several upgrades, enhancements, design & display changes, and performance updates to its Pad Air5. Ahead of the official launch, OPPO has already shared some of the key details about the upcoming launch, including its RAM, color options, and more.

OPPO Pad Air 5 Expected Specifications

Under the hood, the OPPO Air 5 is expected to have a significant improvement as compared to its predecessor. To recall, the OPPO Air 2 was powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor along with 8GB RAM. To power the tablet, the company might equip its OPPO Pad Air 5 with the 10,050mAh battery capacity. The enhanced battery and improved and more powerful processor in upcoming tablet suggests a powerful product from OPPO.

Display

For display, the OPPO Pad Air 5 might feature a 2.8K display, which is yet again a significant improvement from 2.4k resolution of the Pad Air 2. The tablet is said to support a stylus for productivity and creativity. The rumored images of the design of the OPPO Pad Air 5 reveals a rear panel with a single camera at the top tight corner of the screen. The display is also surrounded by the thick bezels.

Color

The tablet will be available in Starlight Pink and Space Grey color options. Additionally, there will also be a lighter versions of these colors.

RAM, Storage, and Connectivity

The OPPO Pad Air 5 is expected to be available in three storage configurations, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. There could be two variants buyers could choose from- the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi 5G.

Pre-Orders

Buyers can book pre-orders are already open in China. You can order it via the Oppo online store, and early buyers will receive a free case, priced at CNY 99 ($14) and a smart stylus worth CNY 299 ($42).