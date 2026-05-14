OPPO Find X9 Ultra coming to India on May 21 alongside Find X9s: What to expect

OPPO is all set to launch the Find X9 Ultra in India after unveiling it in China and global markets last month. The company has been teasing key features of the flagship for quite some time and now a launch date has been confirmed. The device will be accompanied by the Find X9s in the country. OPPO has already revealed that both smartphones will be available in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company’s online store. Also Read: Vivo X300 FE with iPhone Air-like design, ZEISS cameras launched in India: Price, specs, features

OPPO Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra India launch date

OPPO has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s will launch in India on May 21. The two smartphones were introduced globally on April 21, and the India launch is now happening almost a month later. Also Read: 8 best camera phones for professional-style photos in 2026

The company has also confirmed that both devices will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. They will also feature Hasselblad-tuned rear camera systems, continuing OPPO’s partnership with the camera brand for flagship photography features.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra specifications, features

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra will be positioned as the company’s top-end flagship smartphone. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The phone will pack a large 7,050mAh battery. OPPO has also teased the device in a black colour option for the Indian market.

On the camera side, the Find X9 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera setup. The system is said to include a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP periscope camera with support for 10x optical zoom.

OPPO Find X9s specifications, features

The OPPO Find X9s will sit slightly below the Ultra variant in the lineup. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. It will be backed by a 7,025mAh battery and will launch in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colour options in India.

For photography, the phone is teased to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s expected price

The company has not officially revealed India pricing yet. However, the global variants already give a rough idea of what to expect.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra debuted globally at a starting price of CNY 7,499, which roughly translates to around Rs 1,03,000. Meanwhile, the Find X9s launched at MYR 3,599, which is roughly around Rs 85,000.

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OPPO flagships may rival Vivo’s offerings

The Find X9s is expected to take on the recently launched Vivo X300 FE in the Indian market. The Find X9 Ultra may compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Ultra in terms of performance and cameras.