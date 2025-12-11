OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Personalities in India With Eight Unique Styles to Beat Google Gemini 3

OpenAI has introduced one of the most interesting features on its AI platform ChatGPT to make the app even more friendly, more human, and far more flexible. The AI giant has launched 8 different personalities that are conversational styles that change the way the AI talks. Known as ChatGPT Personalities, the feature arrives at a time when Google’s Gemini 3 is taking the centre stage in AI world. With this latest added feature, OpenAI aims to bring more customization and comfort to users in India

ChatGPT Personalities

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Personalities for users in India on the ChatGPT web. Many users n India have started seeing a pop-up message that says, ‘Try a new personality for ChatGPT,’ allowing them to instantly switch the AI’s tone without typing long instructions.

The tech giant wants the conversations to be more natural, warm, and fun, and that’s the reason the introduction of these personalities on ChatGPT will keep in mind users’ preference rather than just sounding robotic or repetitive.

Powered by GPT-5.1

To recall, the ChatGPT Personalities were appeared earlier this year, but the feature has been now improved using the GPT-5.1 model. Earlier, users reported about GPT-5 that the model was too distant or cold in response. With the GPT-5.1, OpenAI is bringing a better conversational approach for users and the personality you select stays consistent even during long chat sessions.

List of 8 New Personalities for India Users

Default

Professional

Friendly

Candid

Quirky

Efficient

Nerdy

Cynical

A Response to Google Gemini 3’s Growing Influence

One of the important factors for launching ChatGPT Personalities is the growing popularity of Google’s Gemini 3, deeply integrated into Google’s apps and services. Not only this, the “Nano Banana” trend has also made Gemini more familiar to the public.