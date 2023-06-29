OnePlus V Fold specifications leaked ahead of rumoured launch

OnePlus is coming up with its first foldable smartphone called the OnePlus V Fold either next month or in August. While a date is yet to be out, the company has seemingly failed to keep the looks and key specifications under wraps. While the design renders of the OnePlus V Fold emerged earlier, giving us the full look of the phone, we are now aware of its key specifications, thanks to a new leak.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus V Fold will go all out on top-end hardware as it looks to take on established rivals such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The report says the foldable phone will come with a 7.8-inch inner display that uses an AMOLED panel, featuring a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover display on the OnePlus V Fold may measure 6.3 inches and have the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus V Fold may use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s greatest processor — along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may come running Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and have a 4800mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. This is a big downgrade as compared with 100W fast charging on the OnePlus 11 launched earlier this year.

On the back of the foldable phone, you may see a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera, the zoom capabilities of which are unclear at the moment. For selfies and video calls, there may be two cameras — one on the inside with a 20MP sensor and another on the cover display with a 32MP sensor.

OnePlus is skipping an in-display fingerprint sensor in favour of a physical one that will find its place on one of the phone’s sides. OnePlus is also likely to include the signature alert slider on the foldable phone.

Previously, leaked design renders suggested the OnePlus V Fold would come with a circular camera island on the back with the Hasselblad branding. That means you get associated filters and camera features on the foldable phone. Both inner and cover displays of the phone will come with the punch-hole design, carrying the selfie cameras inside them.

The entire list of the specifications and the looks leaked ahead of the launch leave a little room for excitement for the OnePlus V Fold, which, by the way, still does not have an official launch date. Rumours are rife that OnePlus may be planning to launch the foldable phone either in July or in August.