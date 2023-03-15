OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet, OnePlus Pad, in India last month along with OnePlus 11. At the time of the launch, the pre-order date or sale date of the tablet were not announced. Now, the company has announced that it will be available for pre-order in India starting April 10. However, the sale of OnePlus Pad is still unknown. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2R go on sale in India: Check price, specs, top offers

OnePlus Pad price, pre-order offers

The India pricing of the OnePlus Pad is still under wraps. It will be available in a Halo Green colour option. As mentioned above, it will be available for pre-order starting April 10. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to launch on April 4

Moreover, the company reveals that the buyers who pre-book the device will get an “amazing gift” they will love. If you visit the company’s official website now and tap on the “Notify me” button, followed by entering all the required details, you will be eligible to win a OnePlus Pad or a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus rolls out the final upgrade with Oxygen OS 13 for OnePlus Nord CE users

Additionally, they will also get an email, notifying the user of the launch.

OnePlus Pad specifications

It comes with a metal unibody design with a radio pattern that emanates near the centrally placed rear camera. The metal body of the OnePlus Pad is coupled with 2.5D curved glass on the front. Overall, the device is 6.54mm thin.

OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 7:5 ReadFit screen, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 144Hz a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness and 2048 levels of intelligent brightness controls. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad features support for various technologies such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmost, omni-bearing sound field technology and four speakers.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1. On the camera front, it has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the Pad has cellular 5G data-sharing feature, an auto-connect feature for OnePlus devices, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3.

On the battery front, the OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W superVOOC, which the company says offers one-month standby time. It also features Battery Health Engine for battery safety.