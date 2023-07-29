OnePlus Nord CE3 India price, first sale date, bank offers revealed

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE3, and the device is going to be on sale in India soon. Just yesterday, leakster Yogesh Brar tweeted about the bank offers and the first sale date, and today, we can confirm most of that material from the OnePlus official website.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 open sale will start in India on 5 August, and you can set a reminder on the official site to notify you when it goes live.

OnePlus Nord CE3 price and bank offers

According to the official site, the phone starts at Rs 26,999, but there are bank discounts to sweeten the deal. Buyers can get a Rs 2,000 bank discount, which means the base 8GB/128GB model will go for 24,999; and the 12GB/256GB variant can be purchased for Rs 26,999 after a discount.

At this price, this latest OnePlus phone could be a good deal for buyers looking for a mid-range device. Here are the full specifications of the device to give you a better idea of the pricing and features of this device.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is packing a 50MP main camera, with an 8MP ultra wide, and 4cm macro lens. The main camera on the Nord Ce3 5G is using a Sony IMX890 sensor, which is a tried and tested sensor and has been there on multiple flagships.

Coming to performance, this phone gets a Snapdragon 782G chip, and there are two RAM and storage configurations. The base variant gets 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the top variant is packing 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In the battery department, the this phone gets a 5,000mAh cell, paired with an 80-Watt SUPERVOOC charger. It means you can charge the phone from 1% to 60% in just 15 minutes.